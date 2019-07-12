Japan Industrial Output Grows Less-Than-Estimated

Japan’s industrial production grew at a less-than-initially-estimated rate in May, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 2.0 percent month-on-month in May instead of 2.3 percent estimated previously.

On a monthly basis, growth in shipments was revised down to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent in May. Inventory rose 0.5 percent versus prior estimate of 0.6 percent.

The rise in inventory ratio was revised up to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production declined 2.1 percent in May.

Data also showed that capacity utilization rose 1.7 month-on-month in May but fell 0.1 percent from a year ago.

