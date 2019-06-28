Japan Industrial Output Jumps 2.3% In May

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday’s preliminary reading.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in April.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent – also exceeding forecasts for a decline of 2.9 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the ministry maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

