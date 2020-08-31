Japan Industrial Output Jumps 8.0% On Month In July

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 8.0 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 5.8 percent and was up from 1.9 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 16.1 percent – missing forecasts for a decline of 15.0 percent after tumbling 18.2 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of picking up.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com