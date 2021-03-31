Japan Industrial Output Sinks 2.1% In February

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a fall of 1.2 percent following the 4.3 percent jump in January.

On a yearly basis, industrial production shed 2.6 percent – roughly in line with expectations – after sinking 5.2 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to pick up.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com