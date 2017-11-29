Japan Industrial Production Adds 0.5% In October

Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 5.9 percent – again missing forecasts for 7.1 percent but up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying was that it shows signs of picking up.

