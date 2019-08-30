Japan Industrial Production Climbs 1.3% In July

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday’s preliminary reading.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 3.3 percent drop in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 0.7 percent – again exceeding expectations for a fall of 0.6 percent after tumbling 3.8 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

