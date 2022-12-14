Japan’s industrial production declined more than initially estimated in October, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent monthly in October, which was worse than the 2.6 percent fall estimated initially.

Shipments fell by 1.7 percent monthly in October and the inventories declined by 0.5 percent. The inventory ratio decreased 4.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 3.0 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 3.7 percent.

The capacity utilization grew 2.2 percent month-on-month in October and rose 6.6 percent from a year ago.

