Japan Industrial Production Flat On Month In November

Industrial production in Japan was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 3.4 percent, matching forecasts following the 3.0 percent drop in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.

