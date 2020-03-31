Japan Industrial Production Rises 0.4% In February

Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Tuesday’s preliminary reading.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 1.0 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 4.7 percent – but that also beat expectations for a drop of 4.8 percent following the 2.3 percent decline in the previous month.

Upon the release the data, the METI revised its assessment of industrial production – saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.

