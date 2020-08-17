Japan Industrial Production Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan’s industrial production rose less than estimated in June, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent monthly in June. In the initial estimate, output rose 2.7 percent.

Shipments rose 4.8 percent month-on-month in June versus a 5.2 percent increase in the initial estimate.

Inventories fell 2.4 percent month-on-month in June, as initially estimated.

The inventory ratio decreased 7.1 percent in June versus a 7.0 percent decline in the initial estimate.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 18.2 percent in June. According to the initial estimate, output fell 17.7 percent.

Data also showed that the capacity utilization fell 0.1 percent in June and declined 0.1 percent from a year ago.

