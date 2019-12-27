Japan Industrial Production Sinks 0.9% In November

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday’s preliminary reading.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 4.5 percent drop in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production tumbled 8.1 percent – again beating low expectations for a decline of 8.3 percent following the 7.7 percent contraction in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it has weakened.

