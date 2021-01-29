Japan Industrial Production Sinks 1.6% On Month In December

Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.5 percent fall in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 3.2 percent – beating forecasts for a decline of 3.3 percent after the 3.9 percent drop in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.

