Japan Industrial Production Sinks 3.7% In March

Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a drop of 5.2 percent following the 0.3 percent fall in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 5.2 percent – again beating forecasts for a decline of 6.1 percent following the 5.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production to say that it is declining.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com