Japan Inflation On Tap For Friday

Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall nationwide inflation is expected to hold steady from the previous month at 0.7 percent on year, as is core CPI.

Australia will provide Q3 numbers for producer prices; in the previous three months, producer prices were up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year.

Singapore will see Q3 numbers for unemployment and September data for producer prices. The jobless rate expected to hold steady at 2.2 percent, while producer prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com