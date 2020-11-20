Japan Inflation Sinks 0.4% On Year In October

Consumer prices in Japan were down 0.4 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the flat reading in September.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, tumbled 0.7 percent on year – in line with expectations following the 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation lost 0.4 percent and core CPI eased 0.2 percent.

Individually, the biggest declines came from food, fuel, communications and recreation.

