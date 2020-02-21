Japan Inflation Slows In January

Japan’s inflation slowed in January after rising in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, slower than 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with economists’ expectation. In November, inflation was 0.5 percent.

Core inflation rose to 0.8 percent, in line with expectations, from 0.7 percent in December. On a monthly basis, core prices edged up 0.1 percent.

Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in January.

On an unadjusted basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent monthly in January, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

