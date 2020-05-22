Japan Inflation Slows To 0.1% On Year In April

Consumer prices in Japan were up just 0.1 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – matching forecasts and slowing from the 0.4 percent increase in March.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food costs, fell an annual 0.2 percent on year versus expectations for a flat reading following the 0.4 percent gain in the previous month.

Individually, prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation; they were down for fuel, transportation and education.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall consumer prices were down 0.2 percent and core CPI dropped 0.5 percent.

