Overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.7 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – unchanged and in line with expectations.
Core consumer prices, which excludes food prices, rose an annual 0.6 percent – again matching forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices were up for food, fuel, furniture and recreation; they were down for communications and transportation.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI eased 0.1 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Japan Inflation Steady At 0.7% In June - July 18, 2019
- *Japan Overall Nationwide Inflation +0.7% On Year In June; Core CPI +0.6% - July 18, 2019
- Treasuries Move To The Upside In Late-Day Trading - July 18, 2019