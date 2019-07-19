Japan Inflation Steady At 0.7% In June

Overall nationwide consumer prices were up 0.7 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – unchanged and in line with expectations.

Core consumer prices, which excludes food prices, rose an annual 0.6 percent – again matching forecasts and down from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were up for food, fuel, furniture and recreation; they were down for communications and transportation.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI eased 0.1 percent.

