Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.8% In April

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That was above expectations for 2.7 percent and was up from 2.6 percent in March.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.09 – again missing forecasts for 1.10, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com