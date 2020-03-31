Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.4%

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in February, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.45, shy of expectations for 1.47 and down from 1.49 in January.

The number of employed persons in February was 66.91 million, an increase of 350,000 from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons in February was 1.59 million, an increase of 30,000 from the previous year.

