The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on Friday that Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 2.6 percent in May, matching analysts' expectations and maintaining the same level as in April.However, the job-to-applicant ratio decreased slightly to 1.24, falling short of the anticipated 1.26, which would have been unchanged from the previous figure.On a positive note, the labor force participation rate increased to 63.3 percent, exceeding the forecasted 63.2 percent and rising from 63.1 percent in the prior month.