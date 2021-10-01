Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.8% In August

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was unchanged from the July reading, although it exceeded expectations for a rate of 2.9 percent.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.14, matching forecasts and down from 1.15 in the previous month.
The participation rate was 62.4 percent, in line with expectations and down from 62.5 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Index Climbs To +15 In Q3 - October 1, 2021
- *BoJ Tankan: Large Non-Manufacturers Index +2 In Q3; Outlook +3 - October 1, 2021
- *BoJ Tankan: Large All Industry Capex +10.1% In Q3 - October 1, 2021