Japan Jobless Rate Rises To 2.4% In September

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.57, shy of expectations for 1.59 – which again would have been unchanged.

The number of employed persons in September was 67.68 million, an increase of 530,000 0.8 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in September was 1.68 million, an increase of 60,000 or an annual 3.7 percent.

