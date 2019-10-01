Japan Jobless Rate Steady At 2.2% In August

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday – beneath expectations for 2.3 percent and unchanged from the previous month.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.59, unchanged and in line with forecasts.

The number of employed persons in August was 67.51 million, an increase of 690,000 or 1.0 percent on year.

The number of unemployed persons in August was 1.57 million, a decrease of 130,000 or 7.6 percent on year.

