Japan's labor cash earnings experience a notable increase in April, reaching the highest growth rate in ten months, according to a report released by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare on Wednesday.Total earnings saw a 2.1% year-over-year rise in April, accelerating from the revised 1.0% growth observed in March. This marks the steepest increase since June 2023, when earnings grew by 2.3%.The construction sector led the way with a 5.7% rise in total cash earnings, closely followed by a 5.3% increase in the finance and insurance industries.Contractual gross earnings expanded by 2.1%, while special cash earnings rebounded by 0.6%. However, real cash earnings experienced a slower decline of 0.7%, compared to the 2.1% decrease recorded in March.