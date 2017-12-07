Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise Less Than Expected In October

Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased at a slower-than-expected pace in October, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.

Gross earnings climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in September. That was also below the 0.8 percent increase economists had forecast.

Contractual gross earnings grew 0.7 percent annually in October, while special cash earnings dropped by 0.5 percent.

Real cash earnings edged up 0.2 percent in October, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com