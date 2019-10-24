Japan Leading, Coincident Index Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday see final August numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading suggested a score of 91.7 for the leading index and 99.3 for the coincident.

Japan also will see preliminary October figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei and the services and composite indexes from Jibun.

In September, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 48.9, while the services index was at 51.5 and the composite came in at 52.8.

Hong Kong will release September data for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth HKD380.78 billion and exports were at HKD352.73 billion for a trade deficit of HKD28.05 billion.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

