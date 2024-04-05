Japan’s premier index demonstrated significant growth in February, reaching its highest point in one-and-a-half years, based on the preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office on Friday.The premier index, a measure of future economic activity, saw a rise beyond expectations, increasing from 109.5 to 111.8 in February. The anticipated increase was projected at 111.6.Moreover, this was the highest figure since August 2022, which stood at 112.9.In contrast, the concurrent index, which reflects the current economic condition, reported a score of 110.9. This was a minor decrease from its previous score of 112.1.The lagging index, which provides a retrospective look at the economy, bolstered to 107.4 in February, advancing from its previous score of 106.0.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com