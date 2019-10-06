Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

Japan is scheduled to release preliminary figures for its leading and coincident indexes on Monday, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The leading index is expected to see a score of 91.7, down from 93.7 in July, while the coincident is tipped to fall to 99.4 from 99.7.

Japan also will see September numbers for the eco watchers survey. The index for current conditions is forecast to see a score of 43.3, up from 42.8 in August, while the outlook is tipped to ease to 39.4 from 39.7.

Australia will see September results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in August, the index score was 44.6.

Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are shuttered on Monday for National Day and for the Chung Yeung Festival, respectively. Both will re-open on Tuesday.

