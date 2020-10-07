Japan Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary August results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index had a score of 86.7 and the coincident was at 78.3.

Taiwan will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.0 percent on year after gaining 8.5 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent, slowing from 8.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.2 billion, down from $6.47 billion a month earlier.

Hong Kong will see September results for its private sector PMI from IHS Markit; in August, the index score was 44.0.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday and will return to action on Friday.

