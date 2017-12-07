Japan Leading Index Falls As Expected In October

Japan’s leading index decreased for the second straight month in October, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 106.1 in October from 106.5 in September. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 116.5 in October from 116.2 in the preceding month. The reading was expected to remain stable at 116.2

The lagging index came in at 118.4 in October versus 117.3 in the prior month.

