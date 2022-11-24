Japan’s leading index weakened slightly less than initially estimated in September, though it fell to the lowest since December 2020, the latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, decreased to 97.5 in September from 101.3 in August. In the initial estimate, the score was 97.4.

The latest reading was the lowest since December 2020, when it was 96.5.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, contracted to 101.4 in September from 101.8 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised from 101.1.

At the same time, the lagging index rose to 99.2 from 98.8 a month ago. The flash score was 98.9.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com