Japan Leading Index More Than Estimated

Japan’s leading index rose more than estimated in October, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 94.3 in October from 93.3 in September. In the initial estimate, the reading was 93.8.

The coincident index increased to 89.4 in October from 84.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 89.7.

The lagging index rose to 91.2 in October versus 89.9 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 91.7.

