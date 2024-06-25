Japan’s leading economic index experienced a sharper decline than initially estimated in April, reaching its lowest level in three months, the Cabinet Office reported on Tuesday.The leading index, an indicator of future economic activity, fell to 110.9 in April, down from 111.7 in March. The initial estimate had placed this figure at 111.6.Conversely, the coincident index, which assesses the current economic situation, improved to 115.2 in April from 114.2 in the previous month, consistent with the preliminary data released on June 7.In addition, the lagging index, a measure of past economic performance, saw a slight dip to 105.9 in April from 106.1 in March, marginally above the preliminary estimate of 105.8.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com