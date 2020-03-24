Japan Leading Index Rise More Than Estimate

Japan’s leading index rose than initially estimated in January, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 90.5 in January from 90.9 in December. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 90.3.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 95.2 in January from 94.4 in December. In the initial estimate, the reading was 94.7.

The lagging index remained unchanged at 103.7 in January. The initial estimate was 103.4.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com