Japan’s leading index increased less than initially estimated in October, final figures of a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 98.6 in October from 98.2 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 99.0.

The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, weakened to 99.6 in October from 100.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 99.9.

The lagging index came in at 99.2 in October versus 99.4 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 99.0.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com