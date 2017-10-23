Japan Leading Index Strengthens More Than Estimated In August

Japan’s leading index improved more than initially estimated in August, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 107.2 in August from 105.2 in July. The reading for August was revised up from 106.8.

Moreover, this was the highest score since February 2014, when the reading was 108.0.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 117.7 in August from 115.7 in the previous month. The flash reading for August was 117.6.

The lagging index came in at 116.2 in August, up from 115.9 in July.

