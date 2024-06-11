The Bank of Japan reported on Tuesday that Japan’s M2 money stock in May increased by 1.9% year-over-year, reaching 1,259.0 trillion yen. This growth rate follows a 2.2% annual increase recorded in April.Similarly, the M3 money stock rose by 1.3% year-over-year in May, totaling 1,611.3 trillion yen, compared to a 1.6% increase in the previous month.Additionally, the L money stock saw a year-over-year rise of 3.3% in May, amounting to 2,182.8 trillion yen, an acceleration from the 2.7% growth observed the month before.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com