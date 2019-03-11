Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs 2.4% On Year In February

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday – coming in at 1,010.1 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 2.3 percent in January (originally 2.4 percent).

The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.1 percent for the fourth straight month, matching expectations at 1,343.1 trillion yen.

The L money stock was up 2.1 percent on year at 1,789.5 trillion yen, accelerating from the 1.9 percent gain in the previous month.

