Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs To +2.4% In July

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – coming in at 1,031.0 trillion yen.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The M3 money stocks was up an annual 2.0 percent – unchanged and in line with expectations.

The L money stock was up 1.9 percent on year to 1,813.4 trillion yen, accelerating from 1.7 percent in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com