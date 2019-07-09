Japan M2 Money Stock Rises 2.3% On Year In June

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 1,029.6 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 2.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading following a downward revision from 2.7 percent.

The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.0 percent to 1,362.4 trillion yen – again missing forecasts for 2.3 percent, which also would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The L money stock gained an annual 1.7 percent to 1,807.7 trillion yen, slowing from 1.8 percent a month earlier.

For the second quarter of 2019, M2 was up 2.5 percent on year, M3 rose 2.1 percent and L was up 1.8 percent.

