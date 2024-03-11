The Bank of Japan has reported a 2.5 percent yearly increase of the M2 money stock in Japan in February, reaching a sum of 1,238.9 trillion yen. This boost surpassed expectations of a 2.4 percent rise and maintained the trend from January following an upward adjustment from 2.4 percent. On an annual basis, the M3 money stock increased by 1.8 percent for the second consecutive month, reaching a total of 1,593.2 trillion yen. Meanwhile, the L money stock escalated by 2.3 percent on an annual scale to 2,125.5 trillion yen, a slower pace compared to the 2.5 percent augmentation noted in the month before.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com