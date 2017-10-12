Japan M2 Money Stock Rises 4.1% On Year In September

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – coming in at 979.3 trillion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,305.9 trillion yen – unchanged an in line with expectations.

The L money stock gained 4.3 percent on year to 1,716.1 trillion yen.

For the third quarter of 2017, M2 was up 4.0 percent on year, while M3 added 3.4 percent and L gained 5.0 percent.

