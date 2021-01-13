Japan M2 Money Supply Grows In December

Japan’s money supply grew at a slightly faster pace in December, the Bank of Japan reported Wednesday.

The monetary aggregate M2 rose at a slightly faster pace of 9.2 percent annually after climbing 9.1 percent in November. At the same time, the annual growth in M3 held steady at 7.6 percent.

Currency in circulation advanced 5.7 percent on year, following a 6 percent increase in November.

The narrow measure M1 was up 13.8 percent compared to a 14 percent rise in the previous month.

