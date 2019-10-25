Japan Machine Tool Order Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday see final September numbers for machine tool orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading suggested a decline of 35.5 percent on year.
Singapore will release September numbers for industrial production; in August, industrial production was down 7.5 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year.
