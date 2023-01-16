Japan’s machine tool orders increased for the first time in three months in December, as foreign demand recovered sharply, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Monday.

Machine tool orders rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 7.7 percent fall in November.

Foreign demand was 11.6 percent higher in December compared to last year, while domestic orders dropped 7.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, machine tool orders climbed 4.8 percent in December, in contrast to a 4.9 percent decrease in November.

