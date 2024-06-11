Japan’s machine tool orders rose for the first time in seventeen months this May, propelled by a surge in foreign demand, according to preliminary data released by the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association (JMTBA) on Tuesday.Machine tool orders saw a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percent in May, a sharp turnaround from the 8.9 percent decline recorded in the previous month.Foreign demand jumped by 9.8 percent compared to the same period last year, although domestic orders fell by 7.9 percent.On a month-to-month basis, machine tool orders increased by 3.0 percent in May, reversing a significant decline of 10.9 percent in the prior month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com