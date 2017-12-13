Japan Manufacturing Growth At 46-Month High

Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly four years in December, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Nikkei flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, climbed to 54.2 in December from 53.6 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, solid output growth sustained amid a quickened expansion in new orders.

On the price front, input price inflation eased in December, while output price inflation accelerated to a 41-month high.

“With Q3 GDP growth recently revised higher, latest flash PMI data signaled further positivity for the Japanese economy in the final month of 2017,” Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit,said.

