Japan will on Thursday see preliminary May numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The April reading saw a score of 50.2, barely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Singapore will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.
Hong Kong also will see April inflation data; in March, consumer prices were up 2.1 percent on year.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Japan Manufacturing PMI Due On Thursday - May 22, 2019
- Treasuries Rebound Amid Lingering Trade Concerns - May 22, 2019
- Oil Futures End Sharply Lower As Stockpiles Increase - May 22, 2019