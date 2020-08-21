Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 46.6 In July – Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July, albeit at a weaker pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 46.6.

That’s up from 45.2 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the services PMI fell to 45.0 from 45.4 in June, while the composite PMI was unchanged at 44.9.

Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, backlogs of work, output prices, input prices and future output all remained in contraction territory.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com